Snake, gecko stolen from Preuss Pets

Police are working to identify the suspects.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two animals have been stolen from Preuss Pets in Lansing.

Lansing Police said a gecko and snake were stolen from the pet shop Friday. The animals were stolen about an hour apart from each other by different people, but they do not believe the thefts are related.

Police said a middle-aged white man and a woman are suspected of stealing the gecko. Another white man is suspected of stealing the snake.

Lansing Police are working to formally identify the suspects.

Suspects involved in stealing lizard and snake from Preuss Pets.
News 10 will keep you updated as we learn more information.

