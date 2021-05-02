Grants awarded for suicide prevention programs in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) - Nine organizations across Michigan will share $650,000 for suicide prevention programs.

The funding is from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Michigan Health Endowment Fund, the Children’s Foundation, and the Detroit-based Ethel and James Flinn Foundation.

It will establish the Suicide Prevention Support for Health Care Clinics Working with Michigan’s Health-Disparate Populations initiative.

The program offers grants to develop evidence-based and sustainable programming aimed at decreasing the rate of suicide attempts and deaths by identifying children or adults who may be at risk. The program also will address their needs for appropriate medical, social and behavioral services, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“This collective funding opportunity was led by dedicated grant partners across the state and awarded to exemplary organizations delivering access to resources and interventions to those at risk of suicide,” said Audrey Harvey, executive director and chief executive officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation. “The past year alone has illustrated the need for increased support of behavioral health and patient safety, and this initiative aims most importantly to reduce the number of attempts and the unfortunate lives lost due to suicide.”

The Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services in Dearborn, Black Family Development, Inc. in Detroit, Child and Family Charities in Lansing, and the Mid Michigan Health Foundation in Gladwin, Clare, Ogemaw and Gratiot counties are among the organizations receiving funding.

