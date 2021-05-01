Advertisement

Two people shot, killed early Saturday morning

Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.
By Kylie Khan
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 600 block of Baker Street for a reported shooting. They found two people, a man and a woman, both dead with gunshot wounds.

As of right now, police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

“This is truly a tragedy. LPD will leverage every resource and partnership it has to hold accountable any persons involved, as a community we owe this to the victims and their families,” said Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green.

