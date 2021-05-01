Two people shot, killed early Saturday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 600 block of Baker Street for a reported shooting. They found two people, a man and a woman, both dead with gunshot wounds.

As of right now, police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

“This is truly a tragedy. LPD will leverage every resource and partnership it has to hold accountable any persons involved, as a community we owe this to the victims and their families,” said Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.