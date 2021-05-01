Tough job market ahead for MSU grads, but hope is on the horizon

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’re graduating from the Broad Business School, or any other MSU college this weekend, the pandemic is making job hunting difficult for new grads.

Michigan State is telling graduating seniors the offers will come-- just not as quickly as they may have thought.

Graduates at Michigan State University are looking to start their lifelong careers. However, due to the damaged economy caused by the pandemic, that start might not happen right away.

Karin Hanson is MSU’s Director of Employer Relations and Communications.

“The process might take a little bit longer than it did previously, because the job offers were coming out later,” Hanson said.

Hanson says many employers generally begin their recruitment in the fall. But, a lot of businesses were still recovering then. Graduates like Charlie Karbon began with high hopes, and recently had to take a few steps back.

“I just started trying to find things I think I would like,” Karbon said. “As time went on I just started throwing myself out there farther and farther to see who would pick me up.”

Due to the cancelling of internships last year, students are having to go back and complete those before beginning any other jobs.

Sara Poza is on her way to an internship at the Indianapolis Zoo following graduation. Like many in her situation, she’s hoping they’ll keep her long term.

“I’m honestly open to whatever,” Posa said. “If they want to offer me a job I’m more than happy to take it. But, I guess the plan right now is to apply everywhere and hope for the best.”

According to Hanson, even though the jobs were slow going in the fall, they’re coming with a vengeance this spring.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in jobs,” Hanson said. “Frankly, we’re having a hard time keeping up with jobs on our job board. The jobs are out there. It’s a matter of the fact that they’re coming later than students may be used to.”

Hanson says rather than waiting until September to begin job matching, they’re starting in August to get ahead start for next year’s graduates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.