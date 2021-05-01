On the Job Report 4/30/21

Custodian/Warehouse Help

Molded Plastics Industires

Salary: $12/hour

Description:

Benefits

· $1000 signing bonus!!

· Add’l benefits include 55% off single rate for major medical

· Professional Development Assistance

· $250 Employee Referral Bonus

· Dental insurance

· Health insurance

· Paid time off

· Vision insurance

· Supplemental Insurance

o Accident, Life, Short-term Disability

· 6 Paid Holidays

· Fun, safe, healthy work environment

o Safety Committee – meet monthly to be a part of our efforts

· Company Sponsored Well-being Efforts

· Multiple Company Sponsored Events

Job Description

National Composites, the parent company, is one of the fastest growing companies in the composites industry and is a market leader. Our team takes pride in building and supplying parts for some of the household names in the markets we serve. National is a growth focused company with a people first culture and we are looking for motivated candidates striving to learn and grow. With multiple different departments, facilities, and constant new projects and roles emerging, there is a spot at National for many different skill sets and talents. In addition, there is a potential for growth for you as an employee at National.

The industry of composites and advanced materials is one of the fastest growing industries in the US and demands continue to rise. At National Composites we are leading the charge of innovation building parts for military vehicles, Fire and Rescue, Medical market, Marine market, Heavy equipment, and more. Join our team and grow a career in an ever-expanding market, as an industry leader.

For more information about National Composites please visit our website: nationalcomposites.com

General Responsibility

Custodial duties for front office of two buildings, bathrooms in offices as well as factory floor bathrooms. Additional hours up to 40 and including overtime as help for the production floor in any capacity candidate has or is willing to be trained in.

Requirements:

We are seeking motivated, team-oriented individuals, dedicated to making quality product. As a company that invests in our people and culture it is our requirement that all new team members share our core values of:

· Continuous Self Improvement

· Positivity

· Reliability

· Communication

· Do the right thing

How to Apply: Please send resume to mdebord@moldedplastic.com, call 517-906-0168 or visit us at 2382 Jarco Dr in Holt to talk to HR about the opportunities available.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11732235

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11732235

PATH Outreach Specialist

Housing Services of Mid Michigan

Wage & Benefits: $16.00-17.50/hr. plus health insurance, paid vacation & sick leave, 403B option (no match), short & long term disability insurance, Flex plan, paid mileage

Description:

2 positions available!

The PATH Street outreach program is a team covering Eaton, Clinton, and Ingham Counties focusing on building trust with individuals and families disconnected from shelter and housing, providing strength-based short-term case management support and effective linkages to extended case management and permanent housing. Serve as a catalyst for the formation of a strong network of community support through provision of life skills development training, maintaining and communicating up-to-date community resource information, and fostering cooperation among program participants and housing service providers.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES

Mobile Case Management – Using an active outreach model—including weekly research and visitation of locations likely to be frequented by those, who by circumstance or choice, are living in places not meant for human habitation—identify individuals and/or families disconnected from shelter and housing. Work with these individuals and/or families by assisting them in connecting to benefits including Social Security Income (SOAR), referring to community resources, developing life skills that support stable employment and housing, and entering permanent, stable housing. Create individualized service plans and assist participants in meeting short-term goals, while building strong and immediate connections to extended case management through appropriate community resources. Maintain a regular meeting schedule, daily when necessary, including individual support sessions. Assist in coordinating needed services, such as mental health/substance abuse treatment appointments, physical health care appointments, educational and employment services, and housing services. Evaluate individual needs on a regular basis to ensure availability and use of available services to maximize participant progress.

Coordination–Work as a team (PATH team) with one full-time Case Manager covering Eaton and Clinton Counties, one full-time Case Manager covering Ingham county and one part-time Case Manager covering Ingham county. Act as a back-up for other Case Managers when needed. Must be willing to travel throughout the counties assigned (paid Mileage).

Record Keeping –Maintain regular client files, participant evaluations and other documentation, as needed, as well as regular database management, to support program requirements and meet compliance standards of program funding sources. Enter client data into HMIS computer system.

Communication – Advise the Director of problems or needs in a timely manner. Meet with other PATH Outreach Coordinator/Case Managers on a monthly basis, or more often if needed, for program developments, coordination opportunities, and general progress. In addition, meet with other homeless and community agency’s staff on a regular basis to review resources available through available programs for participants.

Networking –Attend any meetings such as, local human service network and general community as applicable to program and participant development needs.

Self-Development – Take an active role in the development of a performance plan and reviews. Continuously upgrade skills by utilizing resources for training and management techniques and networking with other professionals.

Any other duties assigned

Job Type: Full-time

Requirements:

EDUCATION AND TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

· Bachelor degree with three years’ experience or Master degree with one year’s experience

· Excellent verbal and written communication

· Creative approach to problem solving

· Analytical thinking and decision-making

· Good to excellent knowledge of spreadsheet and word processing software, database management and specific program software. Working knowledge of the Internet and e-mail.

· Knowledge of human services practices

· Experience with teaching, homeless services, and housing programs preferred

· Understanding of participant requirements of local human service agencies and the referral process for each

· Valid driver’s license and insurance

· Willing to travel between the Tri-county area. Main office located in Lansing at Advent House Ministries

How to Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume to bflynn@hs-mm.org

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11760747

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11760747

Senior Public Health Nurse

Ingham County

Salary: $60,719.55/yr

Description:

Under the supervision of the Public Health Nursing Director, provides leadership for the Public Health Nursing team. Oversees staff and programs which include, but are not limited to, Maternal Infant Health, Asthma Case Management, Lead and Early-On. Provides orientation, consultation and guidance to nurse case management staff. Ensures departmental, state and federal guidelines are followed. Serves of various committees and attends public health meetings. Maintains a caseload for which comprehensive community health nursing services are provided.

Essential Functions:

Provides orientation, training and guidance regarding nurse case management and the services provided. Develops and coordinates resources to assist staff in providing care to their clients.

Plans and coordinates staff work assignments. Allocates team referrals and monitors productivity to ensure an appropriate and balanced work load.

Supports and monitors staff to ensure compliance with programmatic requirements. Provides direction, evaluates documentation and consults on problematic cases. Provides overall leadership and guidance to staff.

Oversees the scheduling of student nurses. Facilitates their orientation and works closely with staff to provide an enhanced student experience.

Represents the Public Health Nursing Division by serving on various internal and external committees. Participates in the assessment of community needs to establish or revise public health programs, policies and procedures.

Organizes and evaluates health awareness activities such as health fairs and school-based activities. Collaborates with community organizations to initiate and oversee health fairs.

Plans, implements and evaluates public health outreach and community education on such topics as prenatal care, post-partum mood disorders, infant care, child development, and others.

Compiles and submits various reports on program effectiveness and activities. Organizes and attends staff meetings as needed.

Provides comprehensive case management and coordinated services through a multi-disciplinary approach. Assesses a client’s physical, mental, cultural, spiritual, financial, educational and developmental needs. Evaluates the progress of the care plan and modifies as necessary.

Provides for and arranges services under local, state and federal programs such as MIHP, Early-On and Medicaid. Collaborates extensively with multiple community agencies. Consults with other health care professionals to identify services.

Plans and provides education to clients regarding parenting, nutrition, health care, prenatal care, breast-feeding, safety, communicable disease and other topics as needed by clients.

12. Identify families with child abuse, neglect, substance abuse and mental health issues. Make referrals to appropriate authorities such as Child Protective Services.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree

How to Apply: www.ingham.org

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10082367

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10082367

