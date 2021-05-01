MSU graduates ‘thankful’ to be able to walk the stage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU students are taking to the stage but this year it’s looking a little bit different. This years graduates were dispersed to parking lots to receive their diplomas. While it doesn’t look like your typical graduation, students are thankful for the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in person.

“It’s definitely been interesting everybody got assigned a different parking lot which is not the usual but at least we have lovely weather it’s honestly been just good to have one. I know a lot of schools don’t get he opportunity to graduate at all in person so I’m thankful for that,” said Emily Corbeille, graduating with a Political Science Pre Law degree.

Corbeille says online classes were a struggle this school year.

“Honestly classes have never been harder online was a serious challenge. Mental health especially I did not have the best year but we made it though, ready to graduate,” said Corbeille.

Graduates say being split into different groups means some can’t graduate in the same location as their fellow classmates and friends.

“We’ll definitely meet up but I would’ve liked to see them go across the stage you know it’s unfortunate we can’t have that but you know whatever to keep everybody safe,” said Holly Cusick, graduating with a Social Work degree.

While they are disappointed their college experience was altered, MSU graduates say they are thankful for the in person graduation.

“It has it’s plusses and minuses but overall I think they did a pretty good job but it defintely wasn’t the same college experience you had prior to all of this happening. I’m appreciative I know people who graduated last year over zoom and they are not happy about it. But this definitely feels nice that you can be in person I have my parents attending and everything so that’s great,” said Dillon Brummel, graduating with a degree in History Education.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

