Advertisement

Michigan wildfire about fully contained a week later

A wildfire covering 5,800 acres in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is about fully...
A wildfire covering 5,800 acres in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is about fully contained, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCODA, Mich. (AP) - A wildfire covering 5,800 acres in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is about fully contained, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

The Brittle fire set on April 23 was a planned burn to improve wildlife habitat and meet other purposes on 1,086 acres in the Huron-Manistee National Forests in Iosco County. But wind “that was not forecasted” caused the fire to spread, the Forest Service said.

No structures were lost, roughly 80 miles north of Bay City. The wildfire will undergo a full review, the agency said.

“We are aware there is strong interest and some speculation about the casual factors that contributed to this prescribed fire becoming a wildfire,” the Forest Service said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi truck advised MSP troopers that he was eating a piece of fruit and began...
Semi-truck driver chokes on piece of fruit, crashes on I-96
MDHHS confirms case of the COVID-19 India variant found in Clinton County
UPDATE: Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old...
6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Tough job market ahead for MSU grads, but hope is on the horizon
Billionaire philanthropist Eli Broad, arrives for a groundbreaking ceremony for The Grand, a...
Eli Broad, billionaire and MSU donor, dies at 87
High school senior creates business
High School student creates online business during pandemic
v
Student Business