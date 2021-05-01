Advertisement

Foundation awards $200K to 7 Detroit-area nonprofits

By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Seven Detroit-area nonprofits will share $200,000 from the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

The organizations provide youth mental health services, disability services, and academic support.

Among those receiving awards are CARE of Southeast Michigan which will get $50,000 to increase in-person and virtual counseling for youth in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the LifeLab Kids Foundation which will use $40,000 in funding to provide parent and patient-led telehealth services in response to COVID-19 for children with special needs.

Racquet Up Detroit is getting $30,000 for a youth development and academic enrichment program for Detroit students, while Gigi’s Playhouse will receive $20,000 for a speech-language program for youth with Down syndrome in southeastern Michigan.

The charitable fund has provided more than $7 million in grants to more than 160 organizations since 1998.

“During this challenging economic time, this endowment continues to provide essential resources and support for children in southeast Michigan,” said Mariam C. Noland, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan president.

