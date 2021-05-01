Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,431 new cases, 131 deaths

(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge is slowing down. Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,431 new cases and 131 new deaths linked to the virus.

Michigan is no longer number one in the country for new COVID-19 cases, that title has been taken by Florida, with over 5,200 daily cases according to the New York Times.

Michigan is still second, however, with over 4,200 daily cases.

State totals rise to 844,385 cases and 17,742 deaths.

98 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 21,759 cases and 341 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,890 cases and 254 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,806 cases and 77 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,495 cases and 178 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,379 cases and 94 deaths.

The MDHHS reports 660,124 Michiganders have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

