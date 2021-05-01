Advertisement

CMU pitcher Jordan Patty throws perfect game, mercy rules Miami, after campus tragedy

(CMU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Some victories are pent up.

Who knows what was going through the head of Central Michigan University (CMU) pitcher Jordan Patty before he walked onto the mount Friday to pitch against Miami. Was he thinking about the two people- each fellow CMU students and one an athlete- that were recovering from gunshot wounds received at a party just six days ago? Maybe, maybe not, but he sure played like it.

Jordan threw a perfect game, pitching like he had a grudge. His team stepped up too, delivering a performance so potent that the game got mercy-ruled after seven innings.

A fantastic game for the Chippewas, and a proud moment for a school that could use a win right now.

🔈⬆️ Perfection for Patty at Theunissen 🏟‼️ #FireUpChips 🔥⬆️⚾️

Posted by Central Michigan Baseball on Friday, April 30, 2021

