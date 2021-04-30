Warmer Temps to Kickstart May

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As April fades off with a chilly night, the beginning of May will try to right the ship, so to speak.

Clouds continue to clear out on this Friday afternoon with clear skies continuing through Saturday morning, allowing temperatures to tumble to around the freezing mark. This means that widespread frost will occur in locations where the wind dies down, which happens for most of us.

A gusty south wind on Saturday will help us rebound nicely, and temperatures will soar to around 70 by late in the day even after the frosty start. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on a pleasant day.

After a small chance for a shower or passing storm late Saturday night, Sunday brings increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s before scattered showers and storms arrive later in the evening. These showers will continue into Monday as a steady rain, and finally end on Tuesday as light showers.

Conditions should be dry but cooler through the rest of next week, with more clouds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight and 7-Day

TONIGHT: Clear, calm and cold with areas of frost by morning. Low 32.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy. High 70.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered storms later in the evening. High 77.

MONDAY: Periods of rain likely early, with a few showers later in the day. High 68.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers, especially during the morning. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds early with more sun in the afternoon. High 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 58.

Almanac Information for April 30

Lansing

Average High/Low: 64/42

Record High/Low: 84 (1942) and 22 (1876)

Jackson

Average High/Low: 64/42

Record High/Low: 83 (1970) and 26 (2008)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.