UPDATE: Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges

(AP)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Josh Duggar, 19 Kids and Counting” star, has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Duggar is being held without bond in an Arkansas jail. Some of the material he had depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County, Arkansas.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count.

MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”

