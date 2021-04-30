TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

— Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

MASK REQUIREMENT: Beginning Feb 2, 2021 federal law requires you to wear a mask when traveling. Masks must completely cover the nose & mouth of the wearer. The use of face shields alone is not sufficient, but can be used in addition to a mask. More https://t.co/UltmqaKgHb pic.twitter.com/RiQRt7Nxu9 — TSA (@TSA) February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.