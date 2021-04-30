Advertisement

Spartan recruit Steffan Johnson arrested for extortion; Spartans move on

He’s being charged with extortion and directing a sexual performance of a child
Former Michigan State Football commit Steffan Johnson was arrested this week after threatening...
Former Michigan State Football commit Steffan Johnson was arrested this week after threatening to expose a sexual video of a 15-year-old girl.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State signee Steffan Johnson was arrested this week after police say he threatened to ruin a girl’s reputation with explicit videos.

The police report says he threatened to release a video he took of her performing sexual acts him if she wouldn’t have sex with him again.

At the time the video was taken, Johnson was 17 and the victim was 15 years old.

He’s being charged with extortion and directing a sexual performance of a child.

The Spartans announced this afternoon he’s no longer part of the program.

Johnson is currently out on bond.

