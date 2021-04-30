Sparrow planning a new facility near I-96 and Okemos Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System has confirmed it is considering a unique development in local healthcare: a Sparrow facility near the vital intersection of I-96 and Okemos Road. The facility would feature a number of services not currently available in that area.

It appears Sparrow is trying to buy the building located at 2446 Jolly Rd,

The project is under consideration as Sparrow works with the local community residents and leaders to determine the viability of the project. If details can be worked out, Sparrow believes it would improve healthcare access and convenience to a major population center in the Lansing area and to communities further east, such as Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Mason, and Alaiedon Township.

“As the region’s only community-based and community-governed health system, we are committed to improving access and quality of care for Lansing and surrounding communities,” Sparrow said in a statement.

When coupled with Sparrow’s recently announced $40-million Ambulatory Surgery Center, it would reflect tens of millions of dollars in new investment by Sparrow into the Lansing-area economy.

“As the area’s only community-owned health system, and the largest private employer, we are also committed to keeping jobs in the region and promoting potential employment growth,” Sparrow said.

