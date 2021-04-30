Advertisement

Secretary of State offices to remain by appointment only after pandemic ends

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that she is making permanent a change that was done to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan residents who visit Secretary of State offices will need an appointment even after the pandemic ends. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that she is making permanent a change that was done to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gone are the days when a person could walk into a branch and wait in line. Benson called the old way an “antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked.”

She says appointment slots will be increased by 10% in the near future, with tighter scheduling that will enable the government to serve roughly 35,000 more residents per month.

