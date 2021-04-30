Semi-truck driver chokes on piece of fruit, crashes on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post were on scene at I-96 W/B near M-100 for a semi-truck crash that occurred just before 7 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the semi-truck told troopers he was eating a piece of fruit and began choking, then ran off the roadway into the ditch.

The right lane of WB I-96 was closed so authorities can get the semi-truck removed. The business the truck was hauling for has not been named.

Troopers were assisted by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Department, and Looking Glass Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Lansing Post troopers on scene at I-96 W/B near M-100 for a semi truck crash that occurred at 6:57 am. Driver of the semi truck advised he was eating a piece of fruit and began choking, then ran off the roadway into the ditch. No injuries occurred. pic.twitter.com/X3gShMANNz — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.