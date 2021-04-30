Advertisement

Semi-truck driver chokes on piece of fruit, crashes on I-96

The right lane of WB I-96 was closed so authorities can get the semi-truck removed.
The driver of a semi truck advised MSP troopers that he was eating a piece of fruit and began...
The driver of a semi truck advised MSP troopers that he was eating a piece of fruit and began choking, then ran off I-96 into the ditch.(Michigan State Police)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post were on scene at I-96 W/B near M-100 for a semi-truck crash that occurred just before 7 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the semi-truck told troopers he was eating a piece of fruit and began choking, then ran off the roadway into the ditch.

The right lane of WB I-96 was closed so authorities can get the semi-truck removed. The business the truck was hauling for has not been named.

Troopers were assisted by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Department, and Looking Glass Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

