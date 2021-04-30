Registration for critical support to Michigan restaurants, bars opens Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments across Michigan hard hit by COVID-19 to apply for $28.6 billion in federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund direct relief being provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration under the American Rescue Plan.

Registration will begin on Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. EDT with the application itself opening on Monday, May 3 at noon EDT.

“Restaurant owners and other food establishments have made incredible sacrifices over the past year to keep their communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This vital relief will help ensure they can keep their doors open and continue to serve their communities while also ensuring their workers can stay employed entering the critical summer season.”

The fund prioritizes direct relief for the first 21 days before moving to a first-come, first-serve basis for all eligible applicants

For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize applications from businesses owned and operated by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. All eligible applicants are urged to submit applications as soon as the portal opens. After the first 21 days, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis with the online application remaining open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

“This is critical relief to some of our hardest-hit small businesses,” said Brian Calley, President of the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBA). “Funds are limited, so I encourage eligible businesses to apply as soon as the application window opens to ensure they get the support they need.”

Eligible businesses include:

restaurants

food stands,

food trucks,

food carts;

caterers;

bars, saloons, lounges, taverns;

brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms;

breweries, wineries, and distilleries;

and bakeries.

The minimum funding awarded will be $1,000 with businesses that remain open eligible to receive funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

For more information on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, click HERE. Information is also available in Spanish HERE.

