MSP released video of pursuit of armed 14-year-old male
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early this morning the LPD attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near Pennsylvania and Mt. Hope in Lansing.
The vehicle fled the scene and the MSP and LPD assisted in the arrest of the driver.
The suspect has been identified as a 14-year-old male who was in possession of a hand gun. The suspect was lodged at the juvenile detention facility.
The video below by the MSP shows the pursuit
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.