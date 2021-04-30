Advertisement

MSP released video of pursuit of armed 14-year-old male

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early this morning the LPD attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near Pennsylvania and Mt. Hope in Lansing.

The vehicle fled the scene and the MSP and LPD assisted in the arrest of the driver.

The suspect has been identified as a 14-year-old male who was in possession of a hand gun. The suspect was lodged at the juvenile detention facility.

The video below by the MSP shows the pursuit

