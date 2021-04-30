MSP released video of pursuit of armed 14-year-old male

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early this morning the LPD attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near Pennsylvania and Mt. Hope in Lansing.

The vehicle fled the scene and the MSP and LPD assisted in the arrest of the driver.

The suspect has been identified as a 14-year-old male who was in possession of a hand gun. The suspect was lodged at the juvenile detention facility.

The video below by the MSP shows the pursuit

Trooper 1 assisted troopers with Secure Cities Partnership (SCP) and officers from @LansingPolice Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) with locating a suspect that fled from police. Suspect was located & arrested with a firearm in his possession. Nice work by all. No audio. pic.twitter.com/aSiUrvs2iN — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 30, 2021

