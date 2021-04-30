Michigan State University graduations kick off today
MSU will hold an in-person graduation for the first time since 2019.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has started their first of 50 graduation ceremonies for their 2021 graduates.
Things look a little different for those walking to get their diplomas today.
The ceremonies will be taking place in a parking lot, with masks and social distancing.
Students and anyone attending the ceremonies will also be asked to do a health screening before arriving to campus.
The 50 ceremonies are scheduled over the next three weekends to space things out and make things easier.
Ceremonies are expected to last about 90 minutes.
In person ceremonies for 2020 graduates are still in the works.
Even with these precautions in place, students say they’re grateful the university is putting in work the make the events happen.
‘It feels good. Especially with the seniors last year not having it. Seeing how sad they were that they didn’t have the opportunity to walk. It makes it a little extra special for us.” Jacob Nelson, Mechanical Engineering Major Graduate said.
The schedule for the graduations can be found below:
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Friday, April 30th, Breslin Center Parking Lot
8:00 AM – Agricultural, Food, & Resource Economics; Animal Science; Plant Soil and Microbial Sciences
11:00 AM – Entomology; Horticulture; Institute of Agricultural Technology; Packaging; Planning, Design, & Construction
2:00 PM – Community Sustainability; Fisheries & Wildlife; Food Science & Human Nutrition; Forestry
College of Arts and Letters
Saturday, May 1st, Erickson Parking Lot
8:00 AM – English, Film Studies, Professional and Public Writing, Interdisciplinary Humanities, Experience Architecture
11:00 AM – Art, Art History and Design, Theatre, Religious Studies & Humanities-Prelaw
2:00 PM – Linguistics & Languages, Global Studies in the Arts and Humanities, Romance & Classical Studies, Philosophy, Women’s & Gender Studies
Eli Broad College of Business
April 30th and May 1st, Spartan Stadium Parking Lot
Friday, April 30th
8:00 AM – Finance
11:00 AM – Accounting, Management, Human Resource Management
2:00 PM – Supply Chain Management
5:00 PM – Marketing
Saturday, May 1st
8:00 AM – Hospitality Business
College of Communication Arts and Sciences
May 1st and May 2nd
Saturday, May 1st, Erickson Parking Lot
5:00 PM – Last Name: A-Co
Sunday, May 2nd, Erickson Parking Lot
8:00 AM – Last Name: Cr-Gr
11:00 AM – Last Name: Gu-La
2:00 PM – Last Name: Le-Ro
Spartan Stadium Parking Lot
5:00 PM – Last Name: Ru-Z
College of Education
April 30th and May 1st
Friday, April 30th, Breslin Center Parking Lot
5:00 PM – Education, Special Education
Saturday, May 1st, Auditorium Parking Lot
8:00 AM – Athletic Training, Kinesiology (Last Name: A-D)
11:00 AM – Kinesiology (Last Name: E-K)
2:00 PM – Kinesiology (Last Name: L-R)
5:00 PM – Kinesiology (Last Name: S-Z)
College of Engineering
Sunday, May 2nd, Breslin Center Parking Lot
8:00 AM – Computer Science
11:00 AM – Mechanical Engineering
2:00 PM – Chemical Engineering, Materials Science Engineering, Biosystems Engineering
3:30 PM – Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering
Auditorium Parking Lot
5:00 PM – Applied Engineering Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering
Breslin Center Parking Lot
James Madison College
Friday, April 30th, Auditorium Parking Lot
8:00 AM – Last Name: A-F
11:00 AM – Last Name: G-N
2:00 PM – Last Name: O-Z
Lyman Briggs College
Friday, April 30th, Erickson Parking Lot
8:00 AM – Last Name: A-F
11:00 AM – Last Name: G-O
2:00 PM – Last Name: P-Z
College of Music
Friday, April 30th, 5:00 PM, Auditorium Parking Lot
College of Natural Science
May 1st and May 2nd Saturday, May 1st, Breslin Center Parking Lot
8:00 AM – Neuroscience, Physiology
11:00 AM – Chemistry, Physics, Earth and Environmental Science, Mathematics
2:00PM – Biochemistry, Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics, Integrative Biology
5:00 PM – Plant Biology, Biological Science and Physical Science Secondary Education,Human Biology (Last Name: A-L)
Sunday, May 2nd, Erickson Parking Lot
2:00 PM – Microbiology, Statistics
5:00 PM – Human Biology (Last Name: M-Z)
College of Nursing
Friday, April 30th, 5:00 PM, Erickson Parking Lot
Residential College in the Arts and Humanities
Sunday, May 2nd, 11:00 AM, Auditorium Parking Lot
College of Social Science
May 1st and May 2nd, Spartan Stadium Parking Lot
Saturday, May 1st
11:00 AM - Last Name: A-De
2:00 PM - Last Name: Di-Ho
5:00 PM - Last Name: Hu-Me
Sunday, May 2nd
8:00 AM - Last Name: Mi-Sc
11:00 AM - Last Name: Se-Z
