Michigan State University graduations kick off today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has started their first of 50 graduation ceremonies for their 2021 graduates.

Things look a little different for those walking to get their diplomas today.

The ceremonies will be taking place in a parking lot, with masks and social distancing.

Students and anyone attending the ceremonies will also be asked to do a health screening before arriving to campus.

The 50 ceremonies are scheduled over the next three weekends to space things out and make things easier.

Ceremonies are expected to last about 90 minutes.

In person ceremonies for 2020 graduates are still in the works.

Even with these precautions in place, students say they’re grateful the university is putting in work the make the events happen.

‘It feels good. Especially with the seniors last year not having it. Seeing how sad they were that they didn’t have the opportunity to walk. It makes it a little extra special for us.” Jacob Nelson, Mechanical Engineering Major Graduate said.

The schedule for the graduations can be found below:

College of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Friday, April 30th, Breslin Center Parking Lot

8:00 AM – Agricultural, Food, & Resource Economics; Animal Science; Plant Soil and Microbial Sciences

11:00 AM – Entomology; Horticulture; Institute of Agricultural Technology; Packaging; Planning, Design, & Construction

2:00 PM – Community Sustainability; Fisheries & Wildlife; Food Science & Human Nutrition; Forestry

College of Arts and Letters

Saturday, May 1st, Erickson Parking Lot

8:00 AM – English, Film Studies, Professional and Public Writing, Interdisciplinary Humanities, Experience Architecture

11:00 AM – Art, Art History and Design, Theatre, Religious Studies & Humanities-Prelaw

2:00 PM – Linguistics & Languages, Global Studies in the Arts and Humanities, Romance & Classical Studies, Philosophy, Women’s & Gender Studies

Eli Broad College of Business

April 30th and May 1st, Spartan Stadium Parking Lot

Friday, April 30th

8:00 AM – Finance

11:00 AM – Accounting, Management, Human Resource Management

2:00 PM – Supply Chain Management

5:00 PM – Marketing

Saturday, May 1st

8:00 AM – Hospitality Business

College of Communication Arts and Sciences

May 1st and May 2nd

Saturday, May 1st, Erickson Parking Lot

5:00 PM – Last Name: A-Co

Sunday, May 2nd, Erickson Parking Lot

8:00 AM – Last Name: Cr-Gr

11:00 AM – Last Name: Gu-La

2:00 PM – Last Name: Le-Ro

Spartan Stadium Parking Lot

5:00 PM – Last Name: Ru-Z

College of Education

April 30th and May 1st

Friday, April 30th, Breslin Center Parking Lot

5:00 PM – Education, Special Education

Saturday, May 1st, Auditorium Parking Lot

8:00 AM – Athletic Training, Kinesiology (Last Name: A-D)

11:00 AM – Kinesiology (Last Name: E-K)

2:00 PM – Kinesiology (Last Name: L-R)

5:00 PM – Kinesiology (Last Name: S-Z)

College of Engineering

Sunday, May 2nd, Breslin Center Parking Lot

8:00 AM – Computer Science

11:00 AM – Mechanical Engineering

2:00 PM – Chemical Engineering, Materials Science Engineering, Biosystems Engineering

3:30 PM – Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering

Auditorium Parking Lot

5:00 PM – Applied Engineering Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering

Breslin Center Parking Lot

James Madison College

Friday, April 30th, Auditorium Parking Lot

8:00 AM – Last Name: A-F

11:00 AM – Last Name: G-N

2:00 PM – Last Name: O-Z

Lyman Briggs College

Friday, April 30th, Erickson Parking Lot

8:00 AM – Last Name: A-F

11:00 AM – Last Name: G-O

2:00 PM – Last Name: P-Z

College of Music

Friday, April 30th, 5:00 PM, Auditorium Parking Lot

College of Natural Science

May 1st and May 2nd Saturday, May 1st, Breslin Center Parking Lot

8:00 AM – Neuroscience, Physiology

11:00 AM – Chemistry, Physics, Earth and Environmental Science, Mathematics

2:00PM – Biochemistry, Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics, Integrative Biology

5:00 PM – Plant Biology, Biological Science and Physical Science Secondary Education,Human Biology (Last Name: A-L)

Sunday, May 2nd, Erickson Parking Lot

2:00 PM – Microbiology, Statistics

5:00 PM – Human Biology (Last Name: M-Z)

College of Nursing

Friday, April 30th, 5:00 PM, Erickson Parking Lot

Residential College in the Arts and Humanities

Sunday, May 2nd, 11:00 AM, Auditorium Parking Lot

College of Social Science

May 1st and May 2nd, Spartan Stadium Parking Lot

Saturday, May 1st

11:00 AM - Last Name: A-De

2:00 PM - Last Name: Di-Ho

5:00 PM - Last Name: Hu-Me

Sunday, May 2nd

8:00 AM - Last Name: Mi-Sc

11:00 AM - Last Name: Se-Z

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.