MDHHS confirms case of the India variant found in Clinton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that an India variant case has been found in Clinton County.

MDHHS Public Information Officer Bob Wheaton confirmed the case to News 10 on Friday morning.

The new variant, called B.1.617, was initially detected in India with two mutations – the E484Q and L452R

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the predominant lineage of B.1.617 was first identified in India last December, although an earlier version was spotted in October 2020.

