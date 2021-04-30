Advertisement

May is for Miracles starts on Monday

Each day between May 3-7, WILX TV-10 we will be highlighting a special miracle child and their amazing story
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Starting on Monday, May 3rd, through May 7th, WILX TV-10 will be highlighting a special miracle child and their amazing story. Because of generous community members, throughout the past 33 years the program has succeeded in raising more than 22 million dollars to help the 54,000 children each year struggling with illness and injury who visit Sparrow.

All donations made to Sparrow Children’s Center benefit the sick and injured children who are treated at the facility. You can find out more and make a donation by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
BREAKING NEWS
MDHHS confirms case of the COVID-19 India variant found in Clinton County
The driver of a semi truck advised MSP troopers that he was eating a piece of fruit and began...
Semi-truck driver chokes on piece of fruit, crashes on I-96
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Michigan leaders outline the path to no masks

Latest News

517 Living on Studio 10
Some fun events to check out this weekend in the Lansing area
517 Friday
517 Friday
Clean makeup for summer
Clean makeup that is perfect for summer time
Rose All Day
Lansing 5:01 hosts Michigan’s first Rosé Wine Festival