May is for Miracles starts on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Starting on Monday, May 3rd, through May 7th, WILX TV-10 will be highlighting a special miracle child and their amazing story. Because of generous community members, throughout the past 33 years the program has succeeded in raising more than 22 million dollars to help the 54,000 children each year struggling with illness and injury who visit Sparrow.

All donations made to Sparrow Children’s Center benefit the sick and injured children who are treated at the facility. You can find out more and make a donation by clicking here.

