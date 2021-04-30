Advertisement

Lions pick Oregon OL Sewell 7th overall in NFL Draft

He’s the top Offensive Line prospect in the Draft
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WILX) - The Detroit Lions selected Oregon OL Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell was the top offensive line prospect in the draft this season.

Sewell, from the American Samoa, moved to Utah and played for the University of Oregon.

According to NFL.com, Sewell became the first Oregon true freshman to start a season opener in 20 years.

Sewell becomes a key piece in a Lions offensive line to help protect new quarterback Jared Goff.

