Lions pick Oregon OL Sewell 7th overall in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WILX) - The Detroit Lions selected Oregon OL Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell was the top offensive line prospect in the draft this season.

Sewell, from the American Samoa, moved to Utah and played for the University of Oregon.

According to NFL.com, Sewell became the first Oregon true freshman to start a season opener in 20 years.

Sewell becomes a key piece in a Lions offensive line to help protect new quarterback Jared Goff.

