Advertisement

Lansing getting first-ever State of the Lansing-Region Report

A virtual roundtable will be held on Tuesday.
Downtown Lansing
Downtown Lansing(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce is working on its first-ever “State of the Lansing-Region Report.” The goal is to compare our region against 11 other communities in the US to identify strengths and weaknesses.

The study will compare 42 economic indicators. They include job growth, population growth, and private sector investment.

Partners of this project include Lansing Community College, Michigan State University, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

A virtual roundtable will be held on Tuesday to announce the results of the study.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let...
Let Them Play lawsuit shot down in court
MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”
Michigan leaders outline the path to no masks
More than a hundred Grosse Pointe Public School educators stayed home to protest the district’s...
Grosse Pointe teachers stay home from school in protest of COVID-19 policies

Latest News

"Free Jackson" says it was inspired by the national Momma's Bail Out campaign. They are hoping...
Group aims to bring moms out of jail for Mother’s Day
Many Americans appear to be confused about the importance of getting a second dose of the...
Confusion continues regarding second vaccine dose
4-30-21 A.M. Weather
Secretary of State offices to remain by appointment only after pandemic ends