Lansing getting first-ever State of the Lansing-Region Report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce is working on its first-ever “State of the Lansing-Region Report.” The goal is to compare our region against 11 other communities in the US to identify strengths and weaknesses.

The study will compare 42 economic indicators. They include job growth, population growth, and private sector investment.

Partners of this project include Lansing Community College, Michigan State University, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

A virtual roundtable will be held on Tuesday to announce the results of the study.

