Advertisement

Josh Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ arrested

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County, Arkansas.(Source: Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Josh Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” star, has been arrested and is being held without bond in an Arkansas jail.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County.

Online jail records do not indicate what he’s charged with, but he has a hearing Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old has faced various controversies in the last several years.

In May 2015, Duggar apologized for his “wrongdoing” after a police report revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching underage girls.

The Duggars are known for being devout Christians who don’t believe in practicing birth control and whose children follow strict courtship rules.

Duggar ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife Anna.

Earlier this week, his wife announced that the couple is expecting their seventh child together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let...
Let Them Play lawsuit shot down in court
MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”
Michigan leaders outline the path to no masks
More than a hundred Grosse Pointe Public School educators stayed home to protest the district’s...
Grosse Pointe teachers stay home from school in protest of COVID-19 policies

Latest News

Downtown Lansing
Lansing getting first-ever State of the Lansing-Region Report
"Free Jackson" says it was inspired by the national Momma's Bail Out campaign. They are hoping...
Group aims to bring moms out of jail for Mother’s Day
Many Americans appear to be confused about the importance of getting a second dose of the...
Confusion continues regarding second vaccine dose
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, a voter submits a ballot in an official drop...
Census Bureau: 70% of voters cast ballots early or by mail