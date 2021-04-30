Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine available again at some Ingham County Health Department clinics

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) will resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Over the next week the only clinic expected to get J&J is the one set up at Dwight Rich Middle School located at 2600 Hampden Drive in Lansing. That will be on May 3.

The vaccination sites at the MSU Pavilion and Ingham County Fairgrounds will continue to offer just the Pfizer vaccines.

Some clinics in the county could get J&J after next week, but it’s unclear which ones. Supply of the J&J vaccine will be determined on a week-to-week basis.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a vital part the U.S. vaccine supply,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail.

You can check the county’s scheduling app to get more information and set up appointments here: http://hd.ingham.org/coronavirus/r_1013.aspx

