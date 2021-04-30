Ingham County Animal Shelter teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to Empty The Shelters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After successfully finding homes for over 18 thousand pets in 2020, the BISELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is again teaming up with The Ingham County Animal Shelter, for the “Empty the Shelters” event from May 5-9.

This program helps by reducing adoption fees of $25 dollars or less.

Interested adopters are encouraged to visit http://apps.ingham.org/acAdoptions/ for a list of adoptable animal.

“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

In 2016, BPF created this reduced-fee adoption event. Since then, this is BPF’s biggest program.

“The Bissell Empty the Shelter Event is one of our favorite events of the year. Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in our community is a priority for us at ICACS. There are thousands of wonderful pets available at a shelter near you. Please consider giving a shelter pet a second chance at love.” – Director Heidi Williams

BBF urges families to do their research prior to May 5.

For more information on adopting for donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

