Advertisement

Ingham County Animal Shelter teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to Empty The Shelters

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After successfully finding homes for over 18 thousand pets in 2020, the BISELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is again teaming up with The Ingham County Animal Shelter, for the “Empty the Shelters” event from May 5-9.

This program helps by reducing adoption fees of $25 dollars or less.

Interested adopters are encouraged to visit http://apps.ingham.org/acAdoptions/ for a list of adoptable animal.

“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

In 2016, BPF created this reduced-fee adoption event. Since then, this is BPF’s biggest program.

“The Bissell Empty the Shelter Event is one of our favorite events of the year. Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in our community is a priority for us at ICACS. There are thousands of wonderful pets available at a shelter near you. Please consider giving a shelter pet a second chance at love.” – Director Heidi Williams

BBF urges families to do their research prior to May 5.

For more information on adopting for donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
BREAKING NEWS
MDHHS confirms case of the India variant found in Clinton County
The driver of a semi truck advised MSP troopers that he was eating a piece of fruit and began...
Semi-truck driver chokes on piece of fruit, crashes on I-96
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Michigan leaders outline the path to no masks

Latest News

The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old...
6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River
Consumers Energy is charging a "summer peak rate" starting this summer.
Consumers Energy starting to charge “summer peak rate” this summer
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine available again at some Ingham County Health Department clinics
Burnsville man wanted in connection to Blue Earth County stabbing incident
MSP released video of pursuit of armed 14-year-old male