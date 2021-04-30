Advertisement

In My View 04/30/2021: Ryan Miller

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State hockey goalie Ryan Miller is retiring after 18 NHL seasons.  What a career.  One of Michigan State’s all time greats and a Hobie Baker winner from 2001. 

Now the question—is he a hockey hall of famer? Some will say yes others no.  I think it’s compelling that he is the winningest American born NHL goalie in history. 

For that alone maybe he should be enshrined in Toronto.  Stay tuned

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let...
Let Them Play lawsuit shot down in court
MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”
Michigan leaders outline the path to no masks
More than a hundred Grosse Pointe Public School educators stayed home to protest the district’s...
Grosse Pointe teachers stay home from school in protest of COVID-19 policies

Latest News

In My View 04/29/2021: Non conference football games in 2025
In My Views - 4.28.21
In My View 04/29/2021: NFL DRAFT
In My Views - 4.28.21
In My View 4/28/2021: MSU QB situation
In My View 10/26/2020
In My View 4/28/2021: What should the Lions do with their seventh pick?