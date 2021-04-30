In My View 04/30/2021: Ryan Miller

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State hockey goalie Ryan Miller is retiring after 18 NHL seasons. What a career. One of Michigan State’s all time greats and a Hobie Baker winner from 2001.

Now the question—is he a hockey hall of famer? Some will say yes others no. I think it’s compelling that he is the winningest American born NHL goalie in history.

For that alone maybe he should be enshrined in Toronto. Stay tuned

