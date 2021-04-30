Group aims to bring moms out of jail for Mother’s Day

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County group is working to bring home moms who are incarcerated or awaiting trials back home for Mother’s Day.

“Free Jackson” says it was inspired by the national Momma’s Bail Out campaign. They are hoping to bail out mothers who cannot afford to post bail.

Leaders held a rally on Thursday outside the circuit court of Jackson County. They say they want to change the perception of those behind bars.

“Too often, we have used jail as a way to regulate people’s behavior that doesn’t need to be regulated by a jail; by incarceration; by taking people from their families,” says activist Hakim Crampton. “Over 60% of people in jails and prisons are there for pre-trial detention, meaning that they haven’t been convicted of any crimes.”

According to the non-profit The Sentencing Project, the number of incarcerated women in America increased by more than 700% between 1980 and 2019.

