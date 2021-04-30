Graduations resume at Michigan State University on Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning kicks off the first in-person graduation for Michigan State University since the start of the pandemic.

Starting bright and early Friday morning there will be tons of students in caps and gowns ready to take on the world. Creative Day Technologies has been hard at work for the last four days to ensure all four locations would be ready by Friday morning. Owner Mark Wilson says they were given the task of turning these parking lots into what they call “a stage of excellence.”

“I mean, this is a big day,” Wilson said. “They’ve worked hard and their parents have worked hard. This is their moment when they cross that center line on that stage that they feel like they’ve made an achievement here that’s huge.”

He added, “I look at that stage and I look at that ramp as kind of a launching pad for them and their careers and all of their hard work.”

Students like mechanical engineering majors Taylor Burris and Jacob Nelson say they appreciate the university working to make these ceremonies happen.

“I think that it is a cool deal to see your friends you’ve been doing classes with and everything and walk together and have that ceremony,” Burris said. “I think it’s really important.”

“It feels good,” Nelson said. “Especially with the seniors last year not having it. Seeing how sad they were that they didn’t have the opportunity to walk. It makes it a little extra special for us.”

With four years of schooling behind them these mechanical engineers are ready to take on the world.

Nelson said, “I’m pretty excited to get going in the real world. But, also sad that I’m leaving all of my friends.”

“I think it’s really exciting to go and try the next chapter of your life,” Burris said. “But it’s also a little sad too. All of your friends are here from the past four years so, it’s going to be weird not being around everyone you know for a little while.”

Wilson says after a long year it’s great to finally pull out the tools and get to work.

“Just to get back with our teams and actually do live events with real equipment like this,” Wilson said. “It’s great.”

Wilson and his team are scheduled to be on campus at 6 a.m. to make final adjustments before the first ceremony at 8 a.m. Graduation ceremonies will be taking place through Sunday at various times and locations on campus.

