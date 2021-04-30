Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emoni Bates, the #1 prospect in the 2022 class, has de-committed from Michigan State’s basketball program.

Emoni Bates has decommitted from Michigan State this afternoon. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 30, 2021

He committed to the Spartans last summer.

He’s also reportedly said that he’s keeping his options open regarding whether he’ll play in college or go the professional route.

