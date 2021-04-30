Advertisement

Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State

Bates says he’s open to other college opportunities as well as professional
Emoni Bates argues with a player from Howell High School during a fall league basketball game...
Emoni Bates argues with a player from Howell High School during a fall league basketball game in Saline, Mich., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emoni Bates, the #1 prospect in the 2022 class, has de-committed from Michigan State’s basketball program.

He committed to the Spartans last summer.

He’s also reportedly said that he’s keeping his options open regarding whether he’ll play in college or go the professional route.

