No injuries, lots of damage, after Eaton Rapids home catches on fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday afternoon a home in Eaton Rapids caught on fire. The house two-story house is located in the 200 block of Dexter Road.

Local emergency units responded quickly, putting the fire was out in about 15 minutes. Even so, the damage appears to have been extensive.

Neighbor Makayla Read told News 10 that nobody was hurt and all animals were safely evacuated. She says that a car that was parked in the driveway also was destroyed in the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause.

