Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — About 8% of Americans who have received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have not returned for their second shot.

That’s according to Dr. Antony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. He says it is important for those getting one of the two-dose vaccines to complete their course to gain maximum protection against the virus.

Speaking during a White House briefing, he pointed to several scientific studies showing significant benefits of the second shot, including reducing the risk of infection and strengthening the response of the immune system to the virus.

Says Fauci: “Get vaccinated, and if you’re getting a two-dose regimen, make sure you get that second dose.”

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
BREAKING NEWS
MDHHS confirms case of the India variant found in Clinton County
Michigan leaders outline the path to no masks
High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let...
Let Them Play lawsuit shot down in court
MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”

Latest News

Teacher in DeWitt raising funds for at-risk kids in the classroom
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
US closes in on 100 million Americans fully vaccinated
It's an effort that U.S. health officials say will save hundreds of thousands of lives: The FDA...
FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes
UPDATE: Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges