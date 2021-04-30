Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,440 cases, 36 deaths

(WBRC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Thursday 3,440 new cases and 36 deaths due to COVID-19.

Michigan’s daily infections continue to decline little by little. As more Michiganders get vaccinated, the virus is having a harder time spreading and the state gets closer to a benchmark that will allow the first steps back toward normalcy with the MI Vacc to Normal plan. However, there are still millions of unvaccinated in the state, which keeps vaccine resistant variants as a significant threat until enough of the population can contribute to herd immunity.

  • Ingham County reports 21,702 cases and 340 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 13,851 cases and 252 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,446 cases and 175 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,795 cases and 76 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,360 cases and 94 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

