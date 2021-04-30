Advertisement

Confusion continues regarding second vaccine dose

Over a thousand adults were polled back in February.
Many Americans appear to be confused about the importance of getting a second dose of the...
Many Americans appear to be confused about the importance of getting a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Walt Unks | Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many Americans appear to be confused about the importance of getting a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over a thousand adults were polled back in February and a fifth believed the vaccine provides strong protection after the first dose.

Less than half believed the vaccines provided strong protection by two weeks after the second dose, which is when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person is fully vaccinated.

Last week News 10 reported that millions have skipped their second shot. Experts say this is the absolute wrong thing to do.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

