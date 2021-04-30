Advertisement

Clean makeup that is perfect for summer time

This makeup is free of parabens, phthalates and chemicals
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As we continue to approach warmer months here in Michigan, what makeup is going to stay in place and protect our skin?

Bliss Salon Spa Boutique owner, Dallas Angelosanto, says Bare Minerals is a clean, all-natural makeup line they carry that improves the skin while giving great coverage.

“Complexion Rescue is a really great option for summer.,” said Angelosanto,”You can layer it or can put it on all by itself.”

She says Bare Minerals has a product called Mineral Veil that sets your makeup in place, including lipstick to help lessen the transfer onto masks or during the heat of summer.

