City of Lansing request Millions of federal dollars to assist with infrastructure and community policing

(VDOT)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today Mayor Andy Schor announced that Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, is submitting proposals to reimagine policing and revitalize the Michigan Avenue Corridor into Lansing.

“So many great things are already happening on Michigan Avenue. Securing these funds will allow us to reimagine, revitalize, and further invigorate this important corridor and entryway into the City of Lansing,” said Mayor Schor.

The proposals will be submitted to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. The committee will consider the request for funding within the 2021 Surface Transportation Authorization bill.

“Mayor Schor and his team have been tireless in their efforts to move these proposals forward and I’m so grateful to them for their hard work,” said Congresswoman Slotkin.

The Michigan Avenue Project will include the following locations that will help with road rehabilitation:

- Michigan Avenue; Pennsylvania Ave. to Clemens Ave., Lansing and Michigan Avenue; Pennsylvania Ave. to Clemens Ave., Lansing.

The Michigan Avenue Project will include the following locations that will help modernize and upgrade traffic signals and communications:

- Michigan Avenue; Harrison Road to Grand River Avenue, Lansing

In addition to these infrastructure projects, Congresswoman Slotkin is advocating for direct federal funding for 10 community projects. Lansing Police Department’s proposal would create the Lansing Crisis Assessment Team (LCAT) to expand its effort to address social problems such as mental illness, substance abuse, housing insecurity, trauma, and health inequities.

The proposed expansion to LCAT includes: 2 additional social workers, 3 community police officers, 3 paramedics, and 3 mobile crisis vehicles.

“The Lansing Crisis Assessment Team would expand on the work of the Lansing Police Department’s social worker, while strengthening our community’s relationship with the Department,” said Mayor Schor.

More information can be found at https://slotkin.house.gov/transportation-Infrastructure-submissions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

