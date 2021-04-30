AG Nessel announces that the state is receiving payment from tobacco industry settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the state is receiving more than $312 million as part of an ongoing 1998 settlement with major tobacco companies.

In 1995, Michigan and several other states filed lawsuits against major domestic tobacco companies for allegedly misleading the public about the dangers of tobacco.

“Since the MSA’s signing, cigarette sales have decreased more than 20 percent nationally and there’s greater understanding of tobacco’s harmful effects,” Nessel said.

Last year, Michigan received more than $278 million as part of the settlement.

“This ongoing settlement not only means a significant amount of money for Michigan each year, it also serves as ongoing accountability for the tobacco industry and betterment of our country’s health.”

Michigan has received more than $6.2 billion since the MSA was adopted.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.