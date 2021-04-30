Advertisement

AG Nessel announces that the state is receiving payment from tobacco industry settlement

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the state is receiving more than $312 million as part of an ongoing 1998 settlement with major tobacco companies.

In 1995, Michigan and several other states filed lawsuits against major domestic tobacco companies for allegedly misleading the public about the dangers of tobacco.

“Since the MSA’s signing, cigarette sales have decreased more than 20 percent nationally and there’s greater understanding of tobacco’s harmful effects,” Nessel said.

Last year, Michigan received more than $278 million as part of the settlement.

“This ongoing settlement not only means a significant amount of money for Michigan each year, it also serves as ongoing accountability for the tobacco industry and betterment of our country’s health.”

Michigan has received more than $6.2 billion since the MSA was adopted.

