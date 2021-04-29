WOW internet customers experiencing outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Internet customers of WideOpenWest Inc. are facing outages that started just before midnight Wednesday.

A map on the website Down Detector shows outages in Lansing, Marshall, and Fowlerville.

When calling the customer service line, a recording message states service is down for “emergency maintenance.” No estimated time of when the work would be completed was given.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.