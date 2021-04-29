Advertisement

WOW internet customers experiencing outages

Outages started just before midnight Wednesday.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Internet customers of WideOpenWest Inc. are facing outages that started just before midnight Wednesday.

A map on the website Down Detector shows outages in Lansing, Marshall, and Fowlerville.

When calling the customer service line, a recording message states service is down for “emergency maintenance.” No estimated time of when the work would be completed was given.

