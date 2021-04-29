Advertisement

WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Staudt’s Spartans, Lions & Tigers Lightning Round; Lansing Lugnuts Season Preview Part 1

(WILX)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt jumps on this edition of the WILX Sports Blitz Podcast for the Mid-Michigan lightning round. He touches base with John Gustin on all the latest developments: from Michigan State’s Spring Game, players transferring out of and into Tom Izzo’s basketball squad, the Detroit Lion’s first-round pick and more.

John is then joined by Lansing Lugnuts Assistant General Manager Zac Clark. Zac gives an inside look at how the organization has worked to safely reopen for the 2021 season for fans and players, his story on becoming the assistant GM and the great U.S. Beer City debate. John also shares what it was like to watch MLB stars Clayton Kershaw and Dee Gordon when they themselves played in the Midwest League.

Stay tuned for Part 2 with Lugnuts play-by-play broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler. Jesse will join John at Jackson Field to break down the yet-to-be-revealed roster and how the club stacks up against the rest of the league. Part 2 will be released the week of May 3!

