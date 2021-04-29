Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Roe-Darrel DeDeaux II

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Roe-Darrel DeDeaux II is 10 years old from Jackson. He plays basketball and Football for Michigan Titans. His mom tells us he is 5′2″ and an amazing student athlete.

He puts in work without being to do so. He has never turned down a workout or extra practice. His ultimate goal is to be the best athlete he can be. To him he wants to be great.

He had an amazing basketball IQ. He has been averaging 23 points 8 assists 11 rebounds per tournament.

