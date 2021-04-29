Spartans Hoping to be Chosen in Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If a Michigan State player is chosen in the NFL draft this week end it will mark the 81st consecutive draft a Spartan has been selected. Three defensive players are considered the top possibilities in later rounds-- Na’Quon Jones, Antjuan Simmons and Shakur Brown. The first round will be held Thursday, the second and third rounds on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday afternoon.

