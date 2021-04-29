Spartan Football Season Ticket Renewal Extended to June 1, 2021

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State Athletics and the Spartan Ticket Office have extended the football season ticket renewal deadline to June 1, 2021. The Spartan Ticket Office has received a high volume of phone and email inquiries requesting clarification on spectator capacity levels and gameday policies for the 2021 season. At this time, there is still a level of uncertainty and therefore we are providing an additional month for our loyal season ticket holders to renew.

The Sideline Club Seat Adjustment process remains scheduled for May 17-19, with a May 1 deadline for priority purposes and to purchase seats in the newly expanded Sideline Club.

“Loyal season ticket holders are extremely important to our football program and department, not only for their financial support, but also for the passion they exude,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said. “While we are hopeful that we will be able to welcome many fans back to Spartan Stadium and return to the traditional football Saturday experience, we are unable to provide certainties regarding seating, stadium and gameday policies at this time. With that in mind, we believe it’s important to maintain flexibility for all involved.”

In the event that state or local guidelines don’t allow all ticket requests to be accommodated, fans will be provided with the opportunities to rollover season ticket payments, convert payments into a Spartan Fund donation or request a refund. Under a reduced capacity scenario, MSU Athletics’ priority will be to provide season ticket holders with tickets to all games, if capacity guidelines and season ticket numbers permit.

MSU Athletics recently welcomed a limited number of spectators to the final spring football practice on April 24 in Spartan Stadium, following protocols and guidelines established by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“You could tell there was a little extra pep in their step, seeing the fans out there,” said Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker following the last spring practice. “Our fans are so important to us – they are so passionate about the Green and White and Spartan football. That’s what Michigan State football is all about, just playing hard nose football, everybody moving in the same direction, pulling for the Spartans. It was excellent to see our fans back out there.”

The Spartans announced their 2021 schedule Feb. 5, which features Big Ten home games against Nebraska (Sept. 25), Michigan (Oct. 30), Maryland (Nov. 13) and Penn State (Nov. 27), and also includes nonconference home games against Youngstown State (Sept. 11) and Western Kentucky (Homecoming, Oct. 2).”Spring practice for us was about gaining ground,” said Tucker. “We made the most of all 15 practices that we had, and I feel really good about how efficient we were. We will continue to teach, motivate and develop our players as we relentlessly prepare for the 2021 season.”

For the sixth consecutive year, season ticket prices will not increase and will remain at $49 per game ($294 for the six-game home season) plus the scholarship seat premium. Scholarship seat premiums also remain the same. Recent MSU graduates (who have graduated within the last two years) can purchase up to two tickets for only $210 per seat, while season admissions for current MSU students are also available now for $161.

In addition to extending the renewal deadline, Michigan State Athletics is also providing fans with an option to retain years of purchase and seating location for the 2022 season. This “support-from-home” plan is designed to accommodate fans who decide to delay their return until 2022. Fans are encouraged to make a donation to the Spartan Fund (by June 1, 2021) equal to or greater than their Seating Premium. For those who require additional flexibility, a minimum per-seat donation of $100 per seat in Zone A or B or $50 per seat in Zone C,D,E, and F will be required to retain years of purchase and the same or similar seat locations in 2022. Fans with tickets located in the Sideline Club, Huntington Club or Huntington Club Suites are encouraged to work directly with the Spartan Fund if they do not intend to attend until 2022.

Please note that attendance policies for the 2021 football season in Spartan Stadium are subject to change and will be based on the health and safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan State Athletics will communicate updates regarding football season ticket renewal information and stadium policies as soon as information becomes available, and encourages all fans to remain patient and to continue to support Spartan football throughout the process. While the new season ticket renewal deadline is June 1, it’s possible that some details will not be finalized at that time.

Season parking passes ($180) for the 2021 football season may also be requested through the Spartan Ticket Office. Parking locations will be selected in mid-July based on Spartan Fund donor priority. For more information, please visit https://spartanfund.net/tickets-parking/football/parking/.

Fans can contact the Spartan Ticket Office at 517-355-1610 or by email at tickets@msu.edu for questions or more information. Sideline Club members can contact Spartan Fund at 517-432-4610 or email spartanfund@ath.msu.edu for questions related to the Sideline Club seat adjustment or expansion.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.