Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet are honoring our local teachers

Get the details on how a couple of lucky teachers could win a pizza party
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Did you know that the first week of May is National Teacher Appreciation Week? Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet want to show their appreciation to our local teachers by giving away a pizza party. If you’re interested in trying win a pizza party for a local teacher, all you have to do is email us your teacher’s name, the name of the school and tell us how they’ve inspired you. Email your entry to myteacherrocks@wilx.com. You’ll have the whole month of May to submit your email and there’s going to be a couple of teachers (and staff) that will be picked in a random drawing that will get a pizza party!

