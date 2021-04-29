Advertisement

Scary coyote encounter at park caught on camera in R.I.

By WJAR staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island man had a frightening encounter with a wild animal in a public park.

He came face-to-face with a coyote that he says blocked his path for nearly a half-hour. Daniel Torres caught it all on video.

He said he took out his phone to record the scary situation he found himself in Tuesday, thinking people might not believe it without evidence.

The coyote blocked his way and circled around him on the walking path at Merino Park.

“(I) take a piece of wood and go, ‘Bang, bang, bang,’” he said.

Torres says he didn’t hit the animal with a stick but swung it in the coyote’s direction, trying to ward it off as it kept lunging toward him.

He said the animal finally took off into the woods around 6:30 p.m.

According to experts, it was strange behavior. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management wildlife biologist Charlie Brown watched Torres’ video.

“Based on the behavior of the animal, circling, and charging, the first thing that comes to my mind is potentially rabies,” Brown said.

He said cases of rabies in coyotes are rare in the state, with only two he’s aware of since 1994.

It’s typical for a coyote to get curious, stop and size someone up, but this is a step beyond. This is the time of year Brown says the state starts to see more calls about coyote interactions.

Brown suggested doing as Torres did if anyone encounters the animal: “Stand your ground, look big facing the animal, confronting the animal, not trying to run away.”

Merino Park sits along Route 6 with woods separating it from homes and backyards.

Torres says he runs at the park every day. Earlier in the day, he saw a coyote in a different spot closer to the highway.

“There were a lot of people, babies, walking; it’s dangerous for people,” he said.

An environmental police officer surveyed the area Wednesday and will continue to monitor.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After news venue is ‘permanently closed,’ Mac’s Bar owner says it now may reopen this summer
Kenneth Thomas pled not guilty in the shooting that sent two CMU students to the hospital
Suspect in shooting near Central Michigan University pleads not guilty to 10 felonies
Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco...
FDA revives federal effort to ban menthol cigarettes
When medical professionals respond to an emergency, there are times when they are walking not...
Bill looks to regulate use of ketamine during police calls in Colorado
When medical professionals respond to an emergency, there are times when they are walking not...
Colorado bill looks to regulate use of ketamine during police calls
the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift the remaining spring weight...
MDOT weight restrictions to be lifted
Two deputies were shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies dead in standoff in Watauga County, NC