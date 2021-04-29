Advertisement

Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July

Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.
Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

USA Today said it obtained a letter from the CDC to the industry and got more details from the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eliminating risk on cruises isn’t possible, so the idea is to mitigate it with a blend of testing, quarantine and vaccination.

The agency is also clarifying how cruises, which haven’t been able to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year, can meet its requirements in order to sail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mac’s Bar in Lansing, famous for hosting huge musical acts, cutting live music
Kenneth Thomas pled not guilty in the shooting that sent two CMU students to the hospital
Suspect in shooting near Central Michigan University pleads not guilty to 10 felonies
Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

A Maine home daycare owner faces charges, including assault, after a 19-month-old girl in her...
Toddler suffers brain damage in Maine daycare incident
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon testifies about his time as leader
High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let...
Let Them Play lawsuit shot down in court
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update Thursday morning