Advertisement

Positive Parenting: Easing the transition to kindergarten

There are ways parents can ease the transition from pre-k to kindergarten for kids.
There are ways parents can ease the transition from pre-k to kindergarten for kids.
There are ways parents can ease the transition from pre-k to kindergarten for kids.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WILX) - The transition from pre-k to kindergarten is a very critical time in development for a child. In a survey by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, teachers report nearly half of incoming kindergartners have trouble adjusting. But there are some ways parents can ease the transition for kids.

Multiple studies find that parent-teacher communication provides parents with opportunities for letting their kids know what to expect. Education scientists recommend that teachers and parents use technology including apps to share messages, upload photos, and let parents know how and when their help is needed. Before the big day prepare them by reviewing what will happen the first day of school. Talk to them about how they will get back and forth from school, what will happen when they arrive, and how long they will be there. Also, make and maintain daily routines.

Researchers suggest that parents should attend orientations and reach out to the teacher with any questions about how the day will go and what the expectations will be.

Experts say you should restrain your emotions on the first day. Overreacting while dropping them off on the first day of kindergarten can trigger distress or sadness in your child, making it harder to leave.

Copyright 2021 WILX & Ivanhoe Broadcast News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Mac’s Bar in Lansing, famous for hosting huge musical acts, cutting live music
Kenneth Thomas pled not guilty in the shooting that sent two CMU students to the hospital
Suspect in shooting near Central Michigan University pleads not guilty to 10 felonies
Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

Positive Parenting: Peers supporting peers
Positive Parenting: Key to math success for some students may be their peers
City of East Lansing
East Lansing DDA hosts third Community Art Exhibit in Downtown East Lansing businesses
Teenagers have notoriously erratic sleep behaviors. But for teens with ADHD, research suggests...
Positive Parenting: Teens with ADHD: More ZZZ’s, more A’s?
There are simple ways parents can support science learning at home from a young age.
Positive Parenting: Inspiring little Einsteins with science learning