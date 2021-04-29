Positive Parenting: Easing the transition to kindergarten

ORLANDO, Fla. (WILX) - The transition from pre-k to kindergarten is a very critical time in development for a child. In a survey by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, teachers report nearly half of incoming kindergartners have trouble adjusting. But there are some ways parents can ease the transition for kids.

Multiple studies find that parent-teacher communication provides parents with opportunities for letting their kids know what to expect. Education scientists recommend that teachers and parents use technology including apps to share messages, upload photos, and let parents know how and when their help is needed. Before the big day prepare them by reviewing what will happen the first day of school. Talk to them about how they will get back and forth from school, what will happen when they arrive, and how long they will be there. Also, make and maintain daily routines.

Researchers suggest that parents should attend orientations and reach out to the teacher with any questions about how the day will go and what the expectations will be.

Experts say you should restrain your emotions on the first day. Overreacting while dropping them off on the first day of kindergarten can trigger distress or sadness in your child, making it harder to leave.

