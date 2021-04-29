Advertisement

NFL Draft Set To Go

NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Quarterbacks are expected to go 1-2-3 in tonight’s NFL draft, for just the third time in the common draft era that started in 1967. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson are expected to be the top two picks, to Jacksonville and the New York Jets. With the third pick, San Francisco is likely to choose among Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Trey Lance of North Dakota State. A record could be set with four QBs going in the top four if Atlanta drafts the successor to Matt Ryan or trades down to a quarterback-needy team.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

After news venue is ‘permanently closed,’ Mac’s Bar owner says it now may reopen this summer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
Kenneth Thomas pled not guilty in the shooting that sent two CMU students to the hospital
Suspect in shooting near Central Michigan University pleads not guilty to 10 felonies
MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”
Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Hoping to be Chosen in Draft
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, a statue of former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan...
Fans To Return To United Center
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, left, celebrates after scoring with Michael...
Carolina Makes Noteworthy Roster Move
*
Former Spartan Ryan Miller to Retire From NHL