NFL Draft Set To Go

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Quarterbacks are expected to go 1-2-3 in tonight’s NFL draft, for just the third time in the common draft era that started in 1967. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson are expected to be the top two picks, to Jacksonville and the New York Jets. With the third pick, San Francisco is likely to choose among Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Trey Lance of North Dakota State. A record could be set with four QBs going in the top four if Atlanta drafts the successor to Matt Ryan or trades down to a quarterback-needy team.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.