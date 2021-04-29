Advertisement

MSP investigating shooting in Hillsdale County involving a sheriff’s deputy

(Raycom/file image | Jamal Smalls)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving a deputy from Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office that occurred last night at 7:45 p.m.

The deputy responded to a residence on the 6500 block of S. Edon for a dog at large complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy was attacked and bit by the dog. The deputy fired shots which resulted in the dog being killed.

The owner of the residence was upset and came out armed with a knife, and confronted the deputy. The suspect was shot by the deputy and later died from the injuries.

The deceased suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Oscar Herrea.

The name of the deputy has not been released at this time. He has been involved in seven years of law enforcement experience. He is currently being treated at a local hospital.

An investigation is still underway and once complete, the investigation will be submitted to the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

