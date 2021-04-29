Moderna beefs up supply, aiming for 3 billion doses in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moderna says it is beefing up global manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine to produce up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

The company predicts it will supply between 800 million and 1 billion doses worldwide this year.

Moderna, based in Massachusetts, is working toward the goal to create a surplus of stock, so demand can be met swiftly.

“Right now, we’re hand to mouth, something is done, it goes on the truck, it goes,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. “Our stock is zero.”

But Moderna is looking ahead. Much of the world still will need a first round of vaccinations next year and they want to be ready if, and when, people may need boosters.

Bancel says Moderna purchased new machinery and raw materials along with hiring more workers to help meet the demand.

Earlier this week, France-based drugmaker Sanofi signed an agreement to help manufacture up to 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine in New Jersey starting in September.

